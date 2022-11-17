Overview

Dr. Young Kim, DC is a Chiropractor in Lewis Center, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.



Dr. Kim works at Preferred Chiropractic Clinic in Lewis Center, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.