Yu Jin Kim, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yu Jin Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yu Jin Kim, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yu Jin Kim, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY.
Yu Jin Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Laser & Aesthetics - Flushing14472 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-9000
-
2
Metro Dermatology - Fort Lee2175 Lemoine Ave # 6, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 886-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yu Jin Kim?
I was excited to meet my first dermatologist and held lots of high hopes and she fulfilled all my expectations <3 She answered all my questions, explained each of my problems well, and was just so sweet overall.
About Yu Jin Kim, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English, Korean
- 1881013159
Frequently Asked Questions
Yu Jin Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yu Jin Kim accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yu Jin Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yu Jin Kim works at
Yu Jin Kim speaks Korean.
125 patients have reviewed Yu Jin Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yu Jin Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yu Jin Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yu Jin Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.