Yu Jin Kim, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (125)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Yu Jin Kim, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. 

Yu Jin Kim works at Metro Laser & Aesthetics - Flushing in Flushing, NY with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Laser & Aesthetics - Flushing
    14472 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-9000
  2. 2
    Metro Dermatology - Fort Lee
    2175 Lemoine Ave # 6, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 886-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Treatment
Allergy Testing
Dermal Filler
Acne Treatment
Allergy Testing
Dermal Filler

Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2023
    I was excited to meet my first dermatologist and held lots of high hopes and she fulfilled all my expectations <3 She answered all my questions, explained each of my problems well, and was just so sweet overall.
    Tasnim Karim — Jan 12, 2023
    About Yu Jin Kim, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1881013159
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yu Jin Kim, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yu Jin Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yu Jin Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Yu Jin Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    125 patients have reviewed Yu Jin Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yu Jin Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yu Jin Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yu Jin Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

