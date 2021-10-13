Dr. Sawai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yumiko Sawai, OD
Overview of Dr. Yumiko Sawai, OD
Dr. Yumiko Sawai, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sawai's Office Locations
Lenscrafters #56351430 3RD AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (917) 432-5403Monday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sawai is amazing! I can finally see! I went to multiple eye specialists before and they could not get my prescription right. She took extra time with me to make sure my new glasses are comfortable. Thank you!
About Dr. Yumiko Sawai, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.