Yung Goldson, LMFT
Overview
Yung Goldson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Granada Hills, CA.
Locations
Healing Blue Inc. A Licensed Clinical Social Worker Coporation15650 Devonshire St Ste 212, Granada Hills, CA 91344 Directions (661) 673-3113
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I was with Yung for three years. She saved my life through her patience, understanding, and lines in the sand. Wonderful woman. Wonderful energy. I’m forever grateful that I met her.
About Yung Goldson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Yung Goldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Yung Goldson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yung Goldson.
