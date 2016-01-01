Yunna Shumilova, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yunna Shumilova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yunna Shumilova, PA
Overview
Yunna Shumilova, PA is a Physician Assistant in Burbank, CA.
Yunna Shumilova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
All-Inclusive Community Health Center1311 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504 Directions (818) 843-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yunna Shumilova?
About Yunna Shumilova, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992053052
Frequently Asked Questions
Yunna Shumilova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yunna Shumilova accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yunna Shumilova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yunna Shumilova works at
Yunna Shumilova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yunna Shumilova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yunna Shumilova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yunna Shumilova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.