See All Family Doctors in Auburn, WA
Yuriy Bilan, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Yuriy Bilan, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.7 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Yuriy Bilan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. 

Yuriy Bilan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Auburn in Auburn, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Auburn
    205 10th St NE Ste 200, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Yuriy Bilan?

    Aug 10, 2019
    I am very grateful for the attentive medical care for my entire family by Yuriy Bilan. We always get help from him, understanding and solving of our medical problems. He is the professional in his field with an individual approach to each patient.
    Andriy Grabarets — Aug 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Yuriy Bilan, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Yuriy Bilan, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Yuriy Bilan to family and friends

    Yuriy Bilan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Yuriy Bilan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Yuriy Bilan, PA-C.

    About Yuriy Bilan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1033136486
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yuriy Bilan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yuriy Bilan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yuriy Bilan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Yuriy Bilan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yuriy Bilan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Auburn in Auburn, WA. View the full address on Yuriy Bilan’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Yuriy Bilan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yuriy Bilan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yuriy Bilan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yuriy Bilan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.