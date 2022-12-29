Yvette Luna-Bowen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvette Luna-Bowen, FNP-C
Overview of Yvette Luna-Bowen, FNP-C
Yvette Luna-Bowen, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Yvette Luna-Bowen works at
Yvette Luna-Bowen's Office Locations
-
1
Borderland Medica1700 Curie Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-1197
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowen is willing to listen and is very caring. She is great!
About Yvette Luna-Bowen, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497206643
Yvette Luna-Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yvette Luna-Bowen works at
2 patients have reviewed Yvette Luna-Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvette Luna-Bowen.
