Yvette Brown-Sutnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yvette Brown-Sutnick, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yvette Brown-Sutnick, LMHC is a Counselor in Jamaica, NY.
Yvette Brown-Sutnick works at
Locations
-
1
Parsemome Mental Health Counseling PC17561 Hillside Ave Ste 203, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 558-0850
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yvette Brown-Sutnick?
About Yvette Brown-Sutnick, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1346418464
Frequently Asked Questions
Yvette Brown-Sutnick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvette Brown-Sutnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yvette Brown-Sutnick works at
Yvette Brown-Sutnick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yvette Brown-Sutnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvette Brown-Sutnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvette Brown-Sutnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.