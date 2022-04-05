See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Yvette A Guerra, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Yvette A Guerra, NP

Yvette A Guerra, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Yvette A Guerra works at Oak Street Health White Oak in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yvette A Guerra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health White Oak
    5760 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX 77091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 352-2280
    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Yvette A Guerra, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215598289
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yvette A Guerra, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvette A Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yvette A Guerra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Yvette A Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yvette A Guerra works at Oak Street Health White Oak in Houston, TX. View the full address on Yvette A Guerra’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Yvette A Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvette A Guerra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvette A Guerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvette A Guerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

