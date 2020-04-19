Yvette Marshall, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvette Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yvette Marshall, MA
Overview
Yvette Marshall, MA is a Counselor in Jonesboro, GA.
Yvette Marshall works at
Locations
-
1
Yvette Marshall224 Arrowhead Blvd, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (470) 352-1416
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yvette Marshall?
She is great!
About Yvette Marshall, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1275081440
Frequently Asked Questions
Yvette Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvette Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yvette Marshall works at
4 patients have reviewed Yvette Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvette Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvette Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvette Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.