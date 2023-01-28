See All Nurse Practitioners in Naples, FL
Super Profile

Yvette Planes, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (81)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Yvette Planes, FNP-BC

Yvette Planes, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Naples, FL. 

Yvette Planes works at YOUnique Health & Wellness in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yvette Planes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    YOUnique Health & Wellness
    720 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 204, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 260-3880
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chevron Icon
Transgender Care Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Yvette Planes, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588145791
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Guilford College, Greensboro, Nc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yvette Planes, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvette Planes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yvette Planes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Yvette Planes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yvette Planes works at YOUnique Health & Wellness in Naples, FL. View the full address on Yvette Planes’s profile.

    81 patients have reviewed Yvette Planes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvette Planes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvette Planes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvette Planes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

