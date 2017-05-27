Yvette Richardson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvette Richardson, LPC
Overview
Yvette Richardson, LPC is a Counselor in Columbus, GA.
Locations
- 1 3575 Macon Rd Ste 30, Columbus, GA 31907 Directions (762) 207-0903
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best counseling services I have used in Columbus Georgia. Ms. Richardson is professional and very personable. She works hard to bring families back together. She is fair and neutral. She communicates and explains situations that are easy to understand and relate to. Ms. Richardson was straight forward with me and told me what I needed to do to and what I shouldn't do. Along the way, she always encouraged me, gave me hope and believed in me!
About Yvette Richardson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
