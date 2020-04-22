Yvonne Burgess, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvonne Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yvonne Burgess, APN
Overview
Yvonne Burgess, APN is a Psychiatric Nurse in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago.
Yvonne Burgess works at
Locations
-
1
Burgess Psychiatric Services629 E Wood St Ste 108, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yvonne Burgess?
If you need help and want to receive excellent care, look no further than Yvonne Burgess. She will do everything in her power to find you the answers you need for your mental well being. She’s is compassionate when she needs to be but will also pull no punches in giving you the best treatment possible. I cannot more highly recommend a doctor than Yvonne Burgess.
About Yvonne Burgess, APN
- Psychiatric Nursing
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1013229822
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Yvonne Burgess accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvonne Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yvonne Burgess works at
13 patients have reviewed Yvonne Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvonne Burgess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvonne Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvonne Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.