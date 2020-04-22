Overview

Yvonne Burgess, APN is a Psychiatric Nurse in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago.



Yvonne Burgess works at Burgess Psychiatric Services, Vineland, NJ in Vineland, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.