Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny
Overview of Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny
Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny is a Physical Therapist in Waterford, MI.
Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny works at
Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny's Office Locations
-
1
Bone And Joint Specialists4800 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 461-3138
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny?
About Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1437356128
Frequently Asked Questions
Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny works at
Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.