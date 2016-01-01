See All Physical Therapists in Waterford, MI
Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny

Physical Therapy
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Waterford, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny

Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny is a Physical Therapist in Waterford, MI. 

Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny works at Bone And Joint Specialists in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physical Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Megan Prater, MPT
Megan Prater, MPT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bone And Joint Specialists
    4800 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 461-3138
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny
    How would you rate your experience with Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny?
    • Likelihood of recommending Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny to family and friends

    Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny.

    About Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437356128
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny works at Bone And Joint Specialists in Waterford, MI. View the full address on Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny’s profile.

    Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Yvonne Dolohanty Kontny?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.