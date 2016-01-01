Yvonne Garcia, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvonne Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yvonne Garcia, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yvonne Garcia, LPC is a Counselor in San Angelo, TX.
Yvonne Garcia works at
Locations
West Texas Counseling Associates219 S Abe St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 655-7549
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Yvonne Garcia, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1851390256
Education & Certifications
- ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY
