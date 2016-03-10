Yvonne Gray, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvonne Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yvonne Gray, MSW
Overview
Yvonne Gray, MSW is a Counselor in Reynoldsburg, OH.
Locations
Psychological & Counseling Services7664 Slate Ridge Blvd, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 Directions (614) 860-0234
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yvonne Gray?
I have gotten further in a few sessions that with a dozen with another provider. Yvonne Gray is a very gifted clinician. I am so blessed to have found her.
About Yvonne Gray, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1922005313
Frequently Asked Questions
Yvonne Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvonne Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Yvonne Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvonne Gray.
