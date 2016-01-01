See All Psychiatrists in Voorhees, NJ
Yvonne Lee, APN

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Yvonne Lee, APN

Yvonne Lee, APN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Yvonne Lee works at Behavioral Health at Washington Township in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yvonne Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health at Washington Township
    443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 857-6920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

About Yvonne Lee, APN

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528695483
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yvonne Lee, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yvonne Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Yvonne Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Yvonne Lee works at Behavioral Health at Washington Township in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Yvonne Lee’s profile.

Yvonne Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yvonne Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvonne Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvonne Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

