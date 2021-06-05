Dr. Borynack accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachary Borynack, PHD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Borynack, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4514 Cole Ave Ste 807, Dallas, TX 75205 Directions (214) 263-7386
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borynack?
I feel very lucky to have found him and been his patient. He helped me learn and utilize tools to make my life amazing - not a day goes by that hasn’t been made better because of what I gained from our sessions.
About Dr. Zachary Borynack, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922118751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borynack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Borynack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borynack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borynack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borynack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.