Zachary Gula has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Zachary Gula, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Zachary Gula, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH.
Zachary Gula works at
Valko and Associates3130 Executive Pkwy Fl 8, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 720-9000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great provider! Very understanding and knowledgeable. He helped me to decrease the amount of medications I take and I have never felt better.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720507320
Zachary Gula accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zachary Gula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Zachary Gula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zachary Gula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zachary Gula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zachary Gula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.