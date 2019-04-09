See All Nurse Practitioners in Lakeland, FL
Zachary Oliver, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Zachary Oliver, FNP-BC

Zachary Oliver, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL. 

Zachary Oliver works at Internal Medicine Specialists in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Zachary Oliver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Specialists
    3655 Innovation Dr, Lakeland, FL 33812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 619-5999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 09, 2019
I saw Zachary Oliver today for a sinus infection and cough. He was attentive and listened to my complaints. Thank you.
— Apr 09, 2019
Photo: Zachary Oliver, FNP-BC
About Zachary Oliver, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659874451
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Zachary Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Zachary Oliver works at Internal Medicine Specialists in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Zachary Oliver’s profile.

Zachary Oliver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zachary Oliver.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zachary Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zachary Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

