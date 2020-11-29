See All Psychologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Zachary Shnek, PHD

Psychology
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Zachary Shnek, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva University, Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2292 W Magee Rd Ste 140C, Tucson, AZ 85742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 306-6028
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2020
    I was referred to Dr. Shnek for anxiety and panic attacks which did not respond well to medication. Hid no nonsense approach was to give me homework to do, plus the information, tools, and techniques I need to move forward. It has made a huge difference in my life and I will forever be grateful.
    Nancy — Nov 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Zachary Shnek, PHD
    About Dr. Zachary Shnek, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679809214
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Toronto General Hospital University of Toronto
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva University, Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Shnek, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shnek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shnek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shnek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shnek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shnek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shnek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

