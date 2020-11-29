Dr. Zachary Shnek, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shnek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Shnek, PHD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Shnek, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva University, Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2292 W Magee Rd Ste 140C, Tucson, AZ 85742 Directions (520) 306-6028
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shnek?
I was referred to Dr. Shnek for anxiety and panic attacks which did not respond well to medication. Hid no nonsense approach was to give me homework to do, plus the information, tools, and techniques I need to move forward. It has made a huge difference in my life and I will forever be grateful.
About Dr. Zachary Shnek, PHD
- Psychology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679809214
Education & Certifications
- Toronto General Hospital University of Toronto
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Yeshiva University, Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shnek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shnek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shnek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shnek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shnek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shnek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.