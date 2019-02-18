See All Physicians Assistants in Miami Beach, FL
Zachary Weiss, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Zachary Weiss, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Zachary Weiss, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami Beach, FL. 

Zachary Weiss works at FABIAN A LOPEZ MD in Miami Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Interventional Radiology PA
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 740, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 673-8570
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Zachary Weiss?

Feb 18, 2019
Excellent bed side manner. The kind of doctor you would want for your family GP
FL — Feb 18, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Zachary Weiss, PA
How would you rate your experience with Zachary Weiss, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Zachary Weiss to family and friends

Zachary Weiss' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Zachary Weiss

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Zachary Weiss, PA.

About Zachary Weiss, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1336487941
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Zachary Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Zachary Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Zachary Weiss works at FABIAN A LOPEZ MD in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Zachary Weiss’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Zachary Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zachary Weiss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zachary Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zachary Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Zachary Weiss, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.