Dr. Ryan Lussenden, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Lussenden, MD

Dr. Ryan Lussenden, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Lussenden works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lussenden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ryan Lussenden, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1649482910
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Lussenden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lussenden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lussenden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lussenden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lussenden works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Lussenden’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lussenden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lussenden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lussenden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lussenden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

