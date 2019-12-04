Zahida Sairitupa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Zahida Sairitupa, APRN-BC
Zahida Sairitupa, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Danbury, CT.
Zahida Sairitupa's Office Locations
Behavioral Medicine and Counseling Center72 North St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-1200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
This was my first visit. We spent an hour talking about my history and current situation. I look forward to working with her.
About Zahida Sairitupa, APRN-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831120674
Zahida Sairitupa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zahida Sairitupa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Zahida Sairitupa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zahida Sairitupa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zahida Sairitupa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zahida Sairitupa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.