Zakri Redding, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Zakri Redding, PNP
Zakri Redding, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX.
Zakri Redding works at
Zakri Redding's Office Locations
Northwest Pediatrics416 FRANKFORD AVE, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 761-0536Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
UMC Family Medicine at Freedom Clinic5022 AVENUE Q, Lubbock, TX 79412 Directions (806) 762-3597
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Zak sees all 3 of my kids, he and his Nurse are professional, welcoming, and thorough every visit. He has got us through some pretty serious illnesses with my little girl. He answers all my questions, and puts me completely at ease. We won't go anywhere else.
About Zakri Redding, PNP
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1134671159
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
