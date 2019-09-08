See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Portage, MI
Zane Stampfly, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Zane Stampfly, PA-C

Zane Stampfly, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portage, MI. 

Zane Stampfly works at Borgess Internal Medicine in Portage, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Zane Stampfly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Borgess Internal Medicine
    7775 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 324-8670
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 08, 2019
    Zane was very easy to understand, gave us options about the medicines, looked up the pricing and made our decision the course of treatment to take very easy. The office staff was very nice and pleasant.
    Pete VanPutten — Sep 08, 2019
    Zane Stampfly, PA-C
    About Zane Stampfly, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316466345
