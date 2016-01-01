Zehra Jaffer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Zehra Jaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Zehra Jaffer, NP
Overview of Zehra Jaffer, NP
Zehra Jaffer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Zehra Jaffer works at
Zehra Jaffer's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Medical Group - Endocrinology6401 Poplar Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 753-3322
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Zehra Jaffer?
About Zehra Jaffer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346598026
Frequently Asked Questions
Zehra Jaffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Zehra Jaffer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zehra Jaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Zehra Jaffer works at
Zehra Jaffer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zehra Jaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zehra Jaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zehra Jaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.