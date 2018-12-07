See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Zelluyah Gaitho, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (10)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Zelluyah Gaitho, APN

Zelluyah Gaitho, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Zelluyah Gaitho works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Zelluyah Gaitho's Office Locations

    Ying Chia Cheng
    4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-2100
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2018
    Definitely would highly recommend her to my friends and family. She takes her time to go into detail about your care. Very knowledgeable.
    — Dec 07, 2018
    About Zelluyah Gaitho, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659672939
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zelluyah Gaitho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Zelluyah Gaitho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Zelluyah Gaitho works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Zelluyah Gaitho’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Zelluyah Gaitho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zelluyah Gaitho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zelluyah Gaitho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zelluyah Gaitho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

