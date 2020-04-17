Zivile Harrington accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zivile Harrington, FNP
Offers telehealth
Zivile Harrington, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA.
Zivile Harrington works at Prima Care
Prima Care277 Pleasant St Ste 202, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 235-0481
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
A very kind and knowledgeable professional. She happily answered all my questions and I felt more empowered to deal with my circumstance.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972141232
Zivile Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
