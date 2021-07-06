Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Zoe Pfaffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT
Overview
Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Jacksonville, FL.

Locations
Zoe Trifilio-Pfaffman, LMFT2380 3rd St S Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 755-6869
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Mayo Clinic
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I heard about Zoé through a few friends. After getting her name three times for a therapist referral, I decided to take the plunge. Going to therapy can be very scary but Zoé made me feel comfortable from the very first minute of talking to her. Her practice name is ZoeCares and Noh is that true. Empathy is clearly something that comes naturally to her and she has a high standard of care. She is methodical, funny, serious, goal-oriented and one of my favorite people on Earth. I’ve seen her for many years now, but since I’ve long met my treatment goals, not nearly as regularly. I have and will continue to refer her all my friends and family members.
About Zoe Pfaffman, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Zoe Pfaffman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zoe Pfaffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Zoe Pfaffman speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Zoe Pfaffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zoe Pfaffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zoe Pfaffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zoe Pfaffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.