Zoe Schultz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zoe Schultz, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Zoe Schultz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Zoe Schultz works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Primary Care Crossroads1701 Magnolia Way Ste 101, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 922-8251Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Zoe Schultz?
Was feeling very bad, which is odd for me. She listened to me describe my symptoms. She made me understand what was happening with my virus. She was professional and courteous; but also efficient and did not waste time. She made recommendations and gave me expectations that came true. She was pleasant at all times. She was on time.
About Zoe Schultz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093140659
Frequently Asked Questions
Zoe Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Zoe Schultz works at
Zoe Schultz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zoe Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zoe Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zoe Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.