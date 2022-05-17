Zohra Nazarali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Zohra Nazarali
Offers telehealth
Overview of Zohra Nazarali
Zohra Nazarali is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Zohra Nazarali works at
Zohra Nazarali's Office Locations
Texas Health Family Care12465 Timberland Blvd Ste 401, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-8355Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely LOVE Zohra. I find her to listen so well, I never feel rushed, she always includes me and my thoughts into plans of treatment. I 100% recommend her.
About Zohra Nazarali
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073046470
Frequently Asked Questions
Zohra Nazarali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zohra Nazarali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Zohra Nazarali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zohra Nazarali.
