Zsuzsa Glasscock, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Zsuzsa Glasscock, FNP

Zsuzsa Glasscock, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Zsuzsa Glasscock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1128 Eagleridge Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 778-1414
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Apr 15, 2022
    Caring, attentive, courteous, attention to details/diagnosis
    Ross :) — Apr 15, 2022
    Photo: Zsuzsa Glasscock, FNP
    About Zsuzsa Glasscock, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1083939474
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Zsuzsa Glasscock, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Zsuzsa Glasscock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Zsuzsa Glasscock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Zsuzsa Glasscock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Zsuzsa Glasscock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zsuzsa Glasscock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zsuzsa Glasscock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zsuzsa Glasscock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

