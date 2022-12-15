See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Zuzel Gascon, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Zuzel Gascon, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ISCM Santiago de Cuba.

Zuzel Gascon works at Bowes Dermatology in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Bowes Dermatology
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 6008, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 856-6555
  2. 2
    Enchantress Dermatology
    9260 SW 72nd St Ste 207, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nevus Sebaceous of Jadassohn Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Xerosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Xerosis
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Excellent care very professional.
    Lazaro Cadavieco — Dec 15, 2022
    Lazaro Cadavieco — Dec 15, 2022
    Photo: Zuzel Gascon, NP
    About Zuzel Gascon, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154655264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ISCM Santiago de Cuba
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
