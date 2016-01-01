Zylma Flores Mercado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Zylma Flores Mercado, NP
Overview of Zylma Flores Mercado, NP
Zylma Flores Mercado, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Cortlandt Manor, NY.
Zylma Flores Mercado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Zylma Flores Mercado's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley Hematology and Oncology1978 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions (914) 293-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Zylma Flores Mercado?
About Zylma Flores Mercado, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538412499
Frequently Asked Questions
Zylma Flores Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Zylma Flores Mercado works at
Zylma Flores Mercado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Zylma Flores Mercado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zylma Flores Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zylma Flores Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.