Austin is one of the healthiest cities in Texas. Austin has several healthcare systems that serve the surrounding area, including Seton Healthcare and Scott and White Healthcare. Seton Healthcare has some of Austin’s best-rated facilities, and includes a children’s hospital, Dell Children’s Medical Center. Veterans have the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. And for behavioral health, there are several options, including Georgetown Behavioral Health Institute, a 118-bed acute care psychiatric hospital.

Austin’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Ascension Seton Medical Center ranks #1 in Austin. One of the largest healthcare systems in the area, Ascension Seton is high-performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:

Heart Failure

Colon cancer surgery

U.S. News ranks St. David’s Healthcare #2 in Austin. St. David’s Healthcare has 132 sites of care and is a recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for performance excellence. St. David’s is high-performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including: