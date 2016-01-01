Search

Bariatric Surgery
Healthcare at a Glance in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte has two large healthcare systems: Novant Health and Atrium Health. Novant Health, a premier healthcare system in the Queen City, has over 800 locations. Novant Health comprises an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers, and hospitals. It has been awarded Grade A at 11 of its locations by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide. Atrium Health has over 40 hospitals and 1,400 locations, including a top-ranked children’s hospital. Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center is ranked #1 in Charlotte.

Charlotte’s Top-Rated Facilities

One of the region’s best options for pediatric care is at Levine Children’s Hospital. U.S. News nationally ranks Levine Children’s Hospital in 8 children’s specialties, including:

  • #23 in Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
  • #27 in Pediatric Orthopedics
  • #32 in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery
  • #34 in Pediatric Cancer
Bariatric Surgery Frequently Asked Questions

What is a bariatric surgeon?

A bariatric surgeon is a doctor who specializes in weight-loss surgeries, including gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and more. These surgeons help people who’ve developed obesity-related health conditions by performing surgeries that make changes to their digestive system.

What conditions do bariatric surgeons treat?

Bariatric surgeons treat conditions by helping you lose weight and lower your risk of severe health conditions, such as:

Usually, bariatric surgeons will only resort to surgery after you’ve tried other weight-loss solutions, such as continued healthier lifestyle habits. To qualify for bariatric surgery, you must also have:

  • a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greater or be more than 100 pounds overweight
  • a BMI of 35 or greater with an obesity-related condition, such as diabetes
  • the inability to reach a healthy weight through sustained lifestyle changes

What procedures do bariatric surgeons perform?

Bariatric surgeons perform several surgeries to help individuals reduce their health risks. Some of the primary surgeries they perform include:

You can contact your bariatric surgeon for a complete list of procedures, their risks and benefits, and more.

When should I go to a bariatric surgeon?

You may benefit from bariatric surgery if you have qualifying conditions, severe obesity-related health conditions, and limited success in lowering your weight through diet and exercise. Though bariatric surgery can help you lose weight, your surgery’s success will still depend on your commitment to following the healthy lifestyle recommended by your doctor.

What can I expect from my first bariatric surgery appointment?

During your first appointment, there will likely be a physical exam where a member of the surgeon’s team will record your health history, including past surgeries, medications, and more.

Once your physical exam is complete, a dietician will assess your dieting history and create a nutrition plan that meets your needs. After, you’ll meet with the surgeon to discuss your surgery options, as well as their benefits and risks.

What questions should I ask my bariatric surgeon?

It’s important to show up to your bariatric appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve created a good list of questions for you to ask:

General questions

  • Am I a good candidate for weight loss surgery?
  • Do you recommend I try other weight loss options before surgery?
  • Are you experienced in this type of surgery?
  • What bariatric procedures are available?
  • How much weight can I expect to lose?
  • What are the risks and benefits associated with each surgery?
  • What tests or imaging do I need to have performed before my surgery?
  • Will my insurance cover this procedure?

Lifestyle questions

  • How much food can I eat before and after surgery?
  • Are there any foods you recommend I do not eat after surgery?
  • How will my bowel movements change after surgery?
  • How can I prevent weight gain after surgery?

Recovery questions

  • Will there be any scarring from the surgery?
  • How long do I have to stay in the hospital after surgery?
  • How long before I can return to exercise?
  • How many follow-up appointments will there be?
  • Will I need additional surgery to remove sagging skin once I’ve lost weight?

You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.

