Residents of Newark can find healthcare in a variety of local facilities. The Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and the Saint Michael's Medical Center are just two facilities that offer general care to the Newark population. There’s the Children's Hospital of New Jersey for children’s care at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. The Newark VA clinic provides local veteran care.

Newark’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center as a high performer in five different procedures and conditions, including:

heart attack

heart failure

diabetes

U.S. News ranks the Saint Michael's Medical Center as high performers in geriatrics (an adult specialty) and in three different procedures and conditions, including: