Residents of Henderson have several healthcare facilities available to them, including the regional provider Dignity Health and Henderson Hospital, a 170-bed facility. Veterans living in Henderson have access to VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, which has eight locations in Southern Nevada and seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region. Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center is the nearest dedicated children’s hospital.

Henderson’s Top-Rated Facilities

Dignity Health’s St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus is a 326-bed facility and one of the highest-rated hospitals in Las Vegas. U.S. News rates St. Rose Dominican Hospital as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

knee replacement

University Medical Center - Las Vegas is a level-1 trauma center. U.S. News rates University Medical Center - Las Vegas as high performing in four conditions and procedures, including: