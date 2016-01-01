Reno is home to healthcare facilities like the St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno and Renown Regional Medical Center. Children’s care is found within the Willow Springs Center. Veterans have access to several local clinics, such as the Veterans Affairs Sierra Nevada Health Care System-Reno. Mental health care is provided through the Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.

Reno’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Renown Regional Medical Center as #1 in the western Nevada region. The facility has 946 beds and is a high performer in eight procedures/conditions, including:

heart attack

heart failure

diabetes

U.S. News ranks St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno as high performers in heart failure-related conditions/procedures. As part of the St. Mary’s health network, the regional medical center features 380-bed acute care and is just one of the facilities that cater to the Reno population.