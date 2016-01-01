Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Arlington, TX

Residents of Arlington have several healthcare systems available to them, including Texas Health and Kindred Healthcare. Cook Children’s has a pediatric clinic in Arlington, but its most noteworthy facility is Cook Children’s Medical Center, 13 miles away in Fort Worth. The nearest veterans’ care facility is Arlington Vet Center.

Arlington’s Top-Rated Facilities

Medical City Arlington is a 433-bed acute care facility in South Arlington, Texas. U.S. News rates Medical City Arlington as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:

  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • kidney failure

Within 13 miles of Arlington is Cook Children’s Medical Center, ranking as the #3 best hospital in Texas per U.S. News. Cook Children’s Medical Center ranks nationally in two children’s specialties, including:

  • #29 in pediatric neurology & neurosurgery
  • #49 in pediatric diabetes & endocrinology
Cardiologist Frequently Asked Questions

What is a cardiologist?

A cardiologist is a medical doctor who specializes in treating diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Your cardiologist can also help to educate you about habits and lifestyle changes that promote a healthier heart, which may include nutrition and exercise counseling.

What conditions does a cardiologist treat?

 Chevron Icon

A cardiologist treats conditions, disorders, and abnormalities that affect the health of your cardiovascular system. Some of the most common conditions a cardiologist treats include:

For a complete list of conditions treated, we recommend contacting your cardiologist.

What procedures does a cardiologist perform?

 Chevron Icon

Cardiologists perform a variety of procedures and surgeries that can help restore functionality to your heart. Some of the main procedures performed by a cardiologist include:

For a complete list of procedures performed, we recommend contacting your cardiologist.

When should I go to a cardiologist?

 Chevron Icon

There are many non-life-threatening reasons for you to visit a cardiologist, including heart health education, lifestyle recommendations, and stress relief. Though not every symptom of the heart ends up being serious, it’s important to watch out for the following three:

  • Shortness of breath — trouble breathing can be an early warning sign for heart problems.
  • Dizziness — feeling light-headed with a spinning sensation can be the result of heart disease or low blood pressure.
  • Chest pain — pain in the chest is often a sign of too little oxygen returning to the heart and might be a sign of a heart attack.

Call 911 if you have any of the following symptoms in addition to your chest pain:

  • A sudden tightness or pressure in your chest
  • Pain that spreads to your jaw, left arm, or back
  • Sharp chest pain followed by shortness of breath
  • Nausea, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat
  • Confusion, excessive sweating, or a pale appearance

What can I expect during my cardiology appointment?

 Chevron Icon

You can expect your cardiologist to talk about your symptoms and lifestyle habits during your visit. Your cardiologist will also offer guidance about lifestyle changes and perform tests used to identify any cardiovascular conditions you may have. The purpose of these tests is to help your cardiologist recommend care and create a treatment plan that addresses your specific needs.

Some common tests your cardiologist may recommend for you include:

  • EKG — detects heart rhythm irregularities
  • Ultrasound — used for imaging of the heart
  • Cardiac biopsy — tests heart tissue samples for diseases
  • Stress test — shows how your heart works during physical activity

What questions should I ask my cardiologist?

 Chevron Icon

Preparing for your first visit to the cardiologist can be overwhelming. To give you a head start, we’ve compiled a list of good questions for you to ask during your appointment:

  • Am I at risk of having a heart attack?
  • What caused my heart attack?
  • What medications do I need to take and for how long?
  • How much should I be exercising?
  • Are there any activities I should stay away from?
  • What diet do you recommend for improved heart health?
  • Will I need surgery?
  • Are there any complications associated with that surgery?
  • What other things can I do to improve my quality of life?
