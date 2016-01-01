Austin is one of the healthiest cities in Texas. Austin has several healthcare systems that serve the surrounding area, including Seton Healthcare and Scott and White Healthcare. Seton Healthcare has some of Austin’s best-rated facilities, and includes a children’s hospital, Dell Children’s Medical Center. Veterans have the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. And for behavioral health, there are several options, including Georgetown Behavioral Health Institute, a 118-bed acute care psychiatric hospital.
U.S. News ranks Ascension Seton Medical Center ranks #1 in Austin. One of the largest healthcare systems in the area, Ascension Seton is high-performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks St. David’s Healthcare #2 in Austin. St. David’s Healthcare has 132 sites of care and is a recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for performance excellence. St. David’s is high-performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:
A cardiologist is a medical doctor who specializes in treating diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Your cardiologist can also help to educate you about habits and lifestyle changes that promote a healthier heart, which may include nutrition and exercise counseling.
What conditions does a cardiologist treat?
A cardiologist treats conditions, disorders, and abnormalities that affect the health of your cardiovascular system. Some of the most common conditions a cardiologist treats include:
For a complete list of conditions treated, we recommend contacting your cardiologist.
What procedures does a cardiologist perform?
Cardiologists perform a variety of procedures and surgeries that can help restore functionality to your heart. Some of the main procedures performed by a cardiologist include:
For a complete list of procedures performed, we recommend contacting your cardiologist.
When should I go to a cardiologist?
There are many non-life-threatening reasons for you to visit a cardiologist, including heart health education, lifestyle recommendations, and stress relief. Though not every symptom of the heart ends up being serious, it’s important to watch out for the following three:
Call 911 if you have any of the following symptoms in addition to your chest pain:
What can I expect during my cardiology appointment?
You can expect your cardiologist to talk about your symptoms and lifestyle habits during your visit. Your cardiologist will also offer guidance about lifestyle changes and perform tests used to identify any cardiovascular conditions you may have. The purpose of these tests is to help your cardiologist recommend care and create a treatment plan that addresses your specific needs.
Some common tests your cardiologist may recommend for you include:
What questions should I ask my cardiologist?
Preparing for your first visit to the cardiologist can be overwhelming. To give you a head start, we’ve compiled a list of good questions for you to ask during your appointment: