Your first visit to a chiropractor typically includes a discussion about your medical history. Your chiropractor may ask questions that assess your level of pain and the areas you’re feeling it. Your chiropractor may also conduct a physical exam and take X-rays of your spine.

Following your examination, your chiropractor will move you into various positions to adjust your spine after your check-in and examination. In some cases, your chiropractor will guide you through a series of exercises that test your neck and back’s range of motion and also help to improve and strengthen it.