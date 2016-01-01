Kansas City residents have access to several healthcare facilities, including the University of Kansas Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, and North Kansas Hospital. For children’s care, there’s the Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital.

Kansas City’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the University of Kansas Hospital as #1 in Kansas and in Kansas City. University of Kansas Hospital nationally ranks in seven adult specialties, including:

#17 in ear, nose, and throat (otolaryngology)

#24 in geriatrics

#30 in neurology & neurosurgery

U.S. News ranks Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital as #2 in Missouri as well as #7 in the Midwestern region. Nationally, Children’s Mercy Kansas City Hospital ranks in nine children’s specialties, including: