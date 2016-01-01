St. Louis has some of the best healthcare options in Missouri and is home to several hospital systems, including Barnes-Jewish Hospitals and Mercy Hospital-St. Louis. There are also several HSHS facilities in St. Louis, including primary care and outpatient clinics. Veterans in the area can get care at VA St. Louis Health Care System - John Cochran Division, a 355-bed facility.

St. Louis’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Barnes-Jewish Hospital as the #1 hospital in Missouri. Barnes-Jewish Hospital also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #17 and ranks nationally in 11 adult specialties, including:

#7 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

#13 in Cancer

#14 in Gynecology

U.S. News ranks St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University as the #1 hospital in Missouri for children’s care. St. Louis Children’s Hospital has 402 licensed beds and ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including: