Pittsburgh has several large healthcare systems. Most notable is the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). It has 35 facilities throughout western PA and nearby Ohio. Ranked #1 in the area is UPMC’s Presbyterian Shadyside. UPMC also has a cancer center and a children’s hospital.

Other hospital systems in greater Pittsburgh include Allegheny Health and Heritage. Veterans in the Steel City can get care at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare system. Birmingham Care, a free clinic, provides primary and specialty care for underserved populations.

Pittsburgh’s Top-Rated Facilities

UPMC is Pittsburgh’s top-rated healthcare system. All its facilities combined rank nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:

#18 Cancer

#24 Diabetes & Endocrinology

#23 Neurology & Neurosurgery

#26 Orthopedics

The Western Psychiatric Institute is UPMC’s leading behavioral health hospital. It offers inpatient and outpatient care for behavioral health services.