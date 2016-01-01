Residents of Jacksonville have access to some of Florida’s best healthcare facilities. Topping the list is Mayo Clinic - Florida. Two other large healthcare systems that serve the surrounding area are Baptist Health and Ascension. Baptist Health has 200 locations for primary care, behavioral health practices, and more. Veterans have access to several facilities, including Jacksonville Navy VA Medical Center. There are several community clinics that offer services to the underserved.
U.S. News ranks Mayo Clinic - Florida #1 in Jacksonville. Mayo Clinic - Florida consistently receives a Leapfrog Grade A for hospital safety. It ranks nationally in 7 adult specialties, including:
Noteworthy children’s care in the area includes Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Wolfson’s Children's Hospital ranks nationally in 2 children’s specialties, including:
Plastic surgeons specialize in repairing and reconstructing parts of your body, such as your skin, breasts, and face. Though plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery are sometimes lumped together, there’s an essential difference between them.
What conditions do plastic surgeons treat?
Many conditions and disorders cause scarring and tissue damage that a plastic surgeon treats. Some of the most common conditions treated by plastic surgeons include:
You can contact your plastic surgeon for a complete list of conditions they treat.
What procedures do plastic surgeons perform?
Plastic surgeons perform a wide range of procedures to rebuild and repair tissue damaged by conditions and disorders. Some of the most common procedures performed by plastic surgeons include:
You may contact your plastic surgeon for a complete list of procedures they perform.
When should I go to a plastic surgeon?
There are many reasons why you may want to visit a plastic surgeon, such as getting scar revision after major surgery or breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy. Whatever your reason, make sure your physician is certified as a plastic surgeon and that your procedure is one they regularly perform.
What should I expect from my first plastic surgery appointment?
After checking in for your first appointment, you’ll likely meet with a medical assistant who gives you a brief physical exam and goes over your medical history. During your physical exam, you should include all helpful information about any medications or drugs you take. After your exam, you’ll meet the plastic surgeon. You can expect your plastic surgeon to ask you questions, such as:
You can also expect your plastic surgeon to talk about your goals and chosen procedures, including:
What questions should I ask my plastic surgeon?
It’s important to show up to your plastic surgery appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve created a good list of questions for you to ask:
You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.