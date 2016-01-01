Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love, has several top-rated healthcare facilities. Ranked #1 are the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian. Of special note for children’s care is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. There are several medical centers and primary care clinics that serve the suburbs. The VA has a medical center as well as community-based outpatient clinics. And great resources exist for the uninsured.
One of Philadelphia’s most accomplished healthcare facilities is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The first hospital in the nation to exclusively practice children’s care, it has 594 beds and ranks #2 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. It also ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
For comprehensive care, U.S. News ranks the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian at #1. It ranks #13 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll and nationally in 12 adult specialties, including #10 in cancer.
Plastic surgeons specialize in repairing and reconstructing parts of your body, such as your skin, breasts, and face. Though plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery are sometimes lumped together, there’s an essential difference between them.
What conditions do plastic surgeons treat?
Many conditions and disorders cause scarring and tissue damage that a plastic surgeon treats. Some of the most common conditions treated by plastic surgeons include:
What procedures do plastic surgeons perform?
Plastic surgeons perform a wide range of procedures to rebuild and repair tissue damaged by conditions and disorders. Some of the most common procedures performed by plastic surgeons include:
When should I go to a plastic surgeon?
There are many reasons why you may want to visit a plastic surgeon, such as getting scar revision after major surgery or breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy. Whatever your reason, make sure your physician is certified as a plastic surgeon and that your procedure is one they regularly perform.
What should I expect from my first plastic surgery appointment?
After checking in for your first appointment, you’ll likely meet with a medical assistant who gives you a brief physical exam and goes over your medical history. During your physical exam, you should include all helpful information about any medications or drugs you take. After your exam, you’ll meet the plastic surgeon. You can expect your plastic surgeon to ask you questions, such as:
You can also expect your plastic surgeon to talk about your goals and chosen procedures, including:
What questions should I ask my plastic surgeon?
It’s important to show up to your plastic surgery appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve created a good list of questions for you to ask:
You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.