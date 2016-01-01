Los Angeles has a well-rounded healthcare landscape with many quality options. Topping the U.S. News rankings for hospital systems in Los Angeles and California is the UCLA Medical Center. Los Angeles also has one of the largest integrated VA healthcare systems. Public health services include Martin Luther King, Jr., Center of Public Health. It offers immunizations, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, and more.
One of the nation’s top healthcare facilities is UCLA Medical Center. It ranks #3 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, and is nationally ranked in 14 adult specialties and 6 children’s specialties, including:
Offering some of the best children’s care in the country is Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, ranked #5 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll for 2 consecutive years. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: