Sacramento has a population that’s healthier than the national average. Residents have access to ample healthcare options. Topping the U.S. News rankings for Sacramento is UC Davis Medical Center. Other major healthcare systems in Sacramento include Mercy General, Sutter Health, and Kaiser Permanente. There are 3 children’s hospitals in the greater Sacramento area. And for veterans there is Sacramento VA Medical Center, a 60-bed inpatient facility. For the uninsured, WellSpace Health has 15 primary care locations that offer a sliding-payment scale.
UC Davis Medical Center offers some of the best healthcare in the Sacramento area. It ranks nationally in 7 adult specialties and 4 children’s specialties, including:
Ranked #2 in Sacramento by U.S. News is Mercy General Hospital. It is high-performing in 12 procedures, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
